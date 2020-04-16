WTB - Intel Hades Canyon NUC NUC8i7HVK

Looking for an Intel Hades Canyon NUC. The NUC8i7HVK model which is the 100w version. Because of the "APO AE" address my options are limited, also trying to avoid inflated prices on eBay.Willing to pay $725 (including shipping) for bare bones in NEW condition with all accessories, but of course negotiable with added components.For offers, please include pictures. If you don’t include pictures I can’t promise a reply.Below is the standard shipping blurb I've included when bargaining on HardForums. So Far, three for three (or four for four), nothing has been lost yet.====================================================================================================================================================Shipping is like shipping to the states, but you'll need to use a "PS Form 2976-A" label. I bought a phone over the summer, the seller had to go a different local post office because his normal one had issue with the address.Excerpt(s) from the last person i dealt with regarding shipping to APO AE:====================================================================================================================================================APO your shipping to an overseas military installation by the USPS (only). Here is a reddit post. A standard USPS priority box should work, and as for the customs forms, input used 'cell phone' value of $100.00.An excerpt from the reddit posting:Q: Is it going to cost you an arm and a leg to ship to somebody? They say they're in [insert country!]A: No! If they provided an APO/DPO/FPO address, then the cost of shipping your package will be calculated based on whatever hub the person's zip code is based from. If the zip code begins with a 09XXX then their mail will be processed through New York, and the cost of postage will reflect the cost of shipping to NY. If the zip code begins with a 96XXX then their mail will be processed through San Fransisco, and the cost of postage will reflect the cost of shipping to CA.====================================================================================================================================================Address Info:Last Name, First Name????????? / ???????????????Camp ########APO AE 09330-9998You should be able to use the link below to create a overseas shipping label (PS Form 2976-A).The first page is where you fill out the address info & weight.The Destination will be 'United States',- State will be 'APO'- City will be 'AE'.I used 3lbs for the weight.For the phone number, I believe it only checks the area code for validity, not the entire number.The second page, select the medium priority box (maybe small priority without the retail box)The third page,- for *Non-Delivery Option, select 'Return to Sender' (Of the Items I bought from Amazon, nothing has been lost yet)- for *Contents, select Gifts or Merchandise.- for *Detailed Description, enter 'Used Cell Phone'- for *Item Value, enter '100.00'- for *Quantity, enter '1'- for *Weight, again I went with 3 pounds- for *AES Exemption, select the first one 'NOEEI 30.37(a): Package value is less than $2500'The next page is a review.Then you print the label and tape it to the box....