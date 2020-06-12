WTB: Intel Hades Canyon Barebone Kit

I'm looking for the following for a project (decided on different direction):



1. Intel Hades Canyon Barebone kit



I'm not looking to pay way over retail for used PC gear so if that's what you're offering, let's not waste each other's time. I wouldn't sell any used gear above what I paid retail due to supply/demand so if you are of the same opinion then I welcome your hardware offers.



I'm not in a rush so i'll wait if need be but ready to pull the trigger for the right deal.



Refs a must, mine are in my Sig.



PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com.