WTB: Intel CPU + Motherboard Combo (13400, or 265K)

A

aggiec05

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Oct 15, 2004
Messages
230
Been hoping to upgrade my home pc for awhile and now its a priority as my 11400 died yesterday. I unfortunately missed the last round of newegg bundles and moved to TN last year so no longer near a microcenter.
Primarily interested in 265K bundle since my PC is dual purpose work + gaming, but open to a 13400(f) to cut down some cost as well.
Intel is preferred as I think the e-cores would be better for my daily work, but if you have a killer deal on an AM5 bundle I would be interested.
Let me know what you have, including shipping to 37179
 
