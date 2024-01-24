WTB: Intel Core i5-8500T, i5-8600T, i5-9500T, i5-9600T, i7-7700T, i7-8700T, i7-9700T, Socket LGA 1151 Desktop CPU (must be a "T" 35Watt variant CPU)

Looking to buy one of these Intel Core i5 or Core i7 low power (35Watt) "T" variant CPUs, that must be Socket LGA 1151 Desktop CPU (must be a "T" 35Watt variant CPU) to upgrade the i5-7500T CPU (4 cores, 2.7 GHz) in my my HTPC, which is a Lenovo m710q Tiny PC. The Intel i5 and i7 CPU models I'm interested in are: Intel Core i5-8500T, i5-8600T, i5-9500T, i5-9600T, i7-7700T, i7-8700T, i7-9700T, Socket LGA 1151 Desktop CPU (must be a "T" 35Watt variant CPU). The higher end i5 or i7's would be preferable. I'm not interested in Core i3's, but I believe that any "T" LGA 1151 would be compatible, if not in the above list; I just need the bare CPU. Shipping would be to Zipcode 91320 (SoCal). Shoot me a price if you have one to sell!
Note: The CPU models that this computer I'm trying to upgrade the CPU on is at the top of this web page: https://www.servethehome.com/lenovo-thinkcentre-m720q-tinyminimicro-feature/2/
