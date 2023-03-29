WTB: Intel 12th gen or 13th gen CPU, SFX PSU |||| FS: RTX 3070 8GB

I have heatware, but I don't use it much. I have about 300 feedback on ebay and I also have about 70 confirmed trades on hardwareswap. https://www.heatware.com/u/69057/to
Selling HP RTX 3070 8GB: $375 + Shipping
Wanted CPU #1:
- Great condition, comes with 12-pin to dual 8-pin adapter
- Came from an HP Omen Gaming PC. I bought the PC a little while ago second hand from a parent who said their kid barely used it, so I don't believe it was ever mined on.
- That is an actual picture of the exact card. I took the picture myself. It is not a stock picture.
- I'm looking for something between a 12100 and 12700k on the cheap. I got a decent deal on a motherboard and I want something to put in it to make a low budget system.
- I can also use a 13th gen CPU (pretty sure), probably no bigger than a 13700k.
- The PSU in my nzxt H1 is exceptionally loud. I'd like to replace it.
- This is not a high priority thing for me.
- If I can find a dirt cheap 7700X (or non-X) or 7600X (or non-X) AM5 CPU I might want it.