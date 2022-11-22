WTB: Intel 12th/13th gen i5/i7 K Series CPU or Combo or Intel i7 11700k/i9 11900k

Gulkor

Gulkor

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2007
Messages
1,273
Hey Everyone on [H] Forum Been while Since I've bought something on here.

I am looking buy WTB: Intel 12th/13th gen i5/i7 K Series CPU or Combo or Intel i7 11700k/i9 11900k

I am looking for good price. Hoping I can find i5 12600k / I7 12700k Mobo combo.

Heatware Gulkor

my price Range $350-$410 and Open to offers

Zip code 43606

Thank you!
Brian Bodi
 
Last edited:
Prefer intel cpu combo / intel cpu 12th/13th i5 12600k/13600k / i7 12700k/13700k, Will also look at amd cpu / amd combo

Please send me your offers!
 
