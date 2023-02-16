WTB: Intel 10 gen+ cpu/mobo combo with resizable bar support

sparksterz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2008
- Messages
- 188
I picked up an Intel Arc GPU and I want to setup an AV1 encode box.
Not very picky on what's included so if you also have a case, RAM and/or PSU that you want to get rid of with it - that's fine as well.
I just need confirmation of resizable bar settings in the bios.
Let me know if you have something!
Not very picky on what's included so if you also have a case, RAM and/or PSU that you want to get rid of with it - that's fine as well.
I just need confirmation of resizable bar settings in the bios.
Let me know if you have something!