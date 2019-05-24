WTB i7-860, TFX PSU, LP-GPU, G.SKILL SNIPER X 3600, OG XBOX GAMES, HDDS

WTB

I7-860

CHEAP 400W~ TFX PSU, preferably with decent length on the 20+4 pin connector, my stupid mobo has the connector above the CPU.

ITX GPU (750Ti, RX 550, etc)

ATX 20+4 PIN EXTENSION CABLE

16GB or 32GB kit (2x8GB or 2x16GB) G.SKILL SNIPER X DDR4 3600 (hynix CJR). ** HIGH PRIORITY. NEED RAM!!!**

4GB or 8GB (2x2GB or 4x2GB) DDR2 800CL4. 1066 would be fine if it's cheap enough, but would prefer an 800 kit I can hopefully OC towards 1066 C5 ( E.G. Crucial Ballistix Tracer would be perfect)

ALSO NEED 3.5" IDE HARD DRIVE(S) IN WORKING ORDER150-500GB. MUST BE IDE, NO ADAPTERS . JUST NEED ONE OR TWO. LEAVE PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562!

James Bond Nightfire

time splitters 1, 2, 3

metal gear solid 2 & 3

Baldur's gate games

Doom 3

Gun

Red dead revolver

Toejam & Earl

GTA San Andreas

Half life 2

Counter Strike

Serious Sam

Star wars kotor

burnout games

LEAVE PRICE IF YOU HAVE THEM PLEASE, OTHERWISE I'M GOING TO LOWBALL YOU INTO OBLIVION OR JUST GO TO EBAY

FOR SALE

Corsair Gaming K70 Mechanical Keyboard



$55 shipped

SOLD

i7-4790K + Asus Z97-Pro Wifi-AC + Team Xtreem DDR3 2400 16GB (2x8GB) - sold to Beaflag VonRathburg

Vega 64 + Bykski Block - SOLD

Sennheiser Game Zero - SOLD

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard - DAMAGED. $20 SHIPPED AS IS. -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Corsair AF120 Quiet Edition -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

6x Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB - 1100rpm + Alphacool EIS-Matrix Aurora Controller - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Cybernet ZPC-H6 All in one PC - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Z77E-ITX - SOLD TO VAPER1000

RMA EVGA 980Ti - SOLD TO weuntouchable

OG XBOX GAMES:Maybe some others.. crash bandicoot games or anything else thats fun to play. Looking for a bundle of games to save on shipping over single items on ebay.Lmk what you have AND A PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562(MX blue, red LEDs, very sturdy brushed aluminum chassis). Very lightly used, looks pretty much new to me, he replaced it after only owning it for a month or two because he wanted full RGB... Comes with palm rest, keycap puller, and a handful of extra keycaps for some of the 'gaming' keys, shipping in the box for the newer k70 RGB.---------------------------MISC STUFF:UGT-PC341 BNIB USB 3.0 PCI-e Host Card $15 shippedNOTE: I'll leave all original pictures of sold items attached in the case of issues/dispute. They're visible at the bottom of the post.3770 -Heat: Be sure to exchange feedback with me!! I'm also 100% positive on ebay and overclock.net if you need more 'cred'.geriatrictomato on ebay, 100% positive lifetime feedback buying and selling..