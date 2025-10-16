  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB - i7-4790k or a MB+CPU+Mem combo

Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
1,646
My friend is looking for an upgrade to his i5-4670k and saw that his board will take up to a i7-4790k. If anyone has one for sale for a good price I may grab it for him.

Also, if there's a killer price, he may interested in a combo (Intel or AMD) so he can move to Win11 (without any workarounds in case Microsoft ever kill it in an update).
While I appreciate that some of you may have some fantastic hardware for a great price, please note, money is tight for him and he's trying to stay around $100-$150 tops.

Unfortunately, I gave my 3700x system away to my broth-in-law a year ago and I don't think he's even turned it on. Otherwise my friend would get that.
 
Last edited:
I think I have a 4790K somewhere, but most likely if I do, it's probably been delidded. You meant 4790K, not 4970K, right?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top