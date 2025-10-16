WTB - i7-4790k or a MB+CPU+Mem combo

My friend is looking for an upgrade to his i5-4670k and saw that his board will take up to a i7-4790k. If anyone has one for sale for a good price I may grab it for him.



Also, if there's a killer price, he may interested in a combo (Intel or AMD) so he can move to Win11 (without any workarounds in case Microsoft ever kill it in an update).

While I appreciate that some of you may have some fantastic hardware for a great price, please note, money is tight for him and he's trying to stay around $100-$150 tops.



Unfortunately, I gave my 3700x system away to my broth-in-law a year ago and I don't think he's even turned it on. Otherwise my friend would get that.