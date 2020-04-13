WTB: i7-3770S and cheap 1/2 gen Ryzen

BigBadBiologist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2001
- Messages
- 3,232
I got a 3770, but my system needs a 3770S. I was hoping to be in the $60 range, but let me know what you have and how much you want.
I also need a cheap 1st or 2nd gen Ryzen to update a motherboard BIOS. (Can’t do the AMD thing because I have no receipts)
Willing to do google pay or Zelle for established traders.
