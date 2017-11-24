WTB: Hercules 3D Prophet 4800 KYRO II SE

I am looking to purchase a functional 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 video card / Radeon Vega HoloCube / Hercles 3D Prophet 4800 KYROII SE / Radeon 9700 Pro (ref)

(I GOT THE XGI Volari V8 Ultra Duo)

kH8ctTB.jpg


my__voodoo5_6000__by_kapitanmleko-d7ul08r.jpg


xgi_volari_v8_duo_ultra_side.jpg


AMD-Radeon-RX-Vega-64-Cube-Close-up-1.jpg
 
That box has to be super rare...

Also, curious, if you could just use a molex to power it, why did it have to come with a separate power supply?
 
dexvx said:
That box has to be super rare...

Also, curious, if you could just use a molex to power it, why did it have to come with a separate power supply?
Yeah, i'd like the box to come with it if possible
 
So, admittedly I'm a 3DFX junkie and the Voodoo5 6000 is definitely ONE of the holy grails for collectors. It took me years to find someone who was willing to let one go, as most folks (like myself) have a soft spot for this company that so drastically changed the world of PC gaming back in the day. I also acquired one of the only few known boxes out there - both didn't come cheap. My card is a 3700 Rev A, one of the later, most common versions out there. It runs just fine on my EPoX 8K3A+ motherboard with an AMD Barton socket 462 processor. It's got Hank Semenec's re-work as well. Here's a few Voodoo5 6000-related pictures from my collection to wet your whistle.

Not meant to be a troll here.. just sharing for the sake of sharing so others can appreciate these goodies and go back in time! ENJOY!

AF3ves.jpg

0cyiko.jpg

oOTJFe.jpg

vKZunF.jpg

uDDRvO.jpg

gv6LDB.jpg

PN6bh5.jpg

Eg252Y.jpg

RQazrA.jpg

agYAHG.jpg

u47nnY.jpg

n6693V.jpg

VNnUn3.jpg

GYdYuz.jpg

07B5aC.jpg

q0u7lS.jpg

ymcwiX.jpg

9A7O6t.jpg

aMkbp9.jpg

CrHlqH.jpg

WYp25z.jpg

m4ujjQ.jpg

S4lYPQ.jpg

x7IfPd.jpg

kwq1D6.jpg

yLMvMI.jpg

qcTgko.jpg

w10Fme.jpg

zPO37Y.jpg

eGlFc0.jpg

eGZPwQ.jpg
 
dexvx said:
That box has to be super rare...

Also, curious, if you could just use a molex to power it, why did it have to come with a separate power supply?
Different versions of the card had different power connectors. The "Voodoo Volts" brick came in the different variants, 2 x 4-pin versions and a later single pin version that plugged into a connector on the side of the card.
 
Artex said:
So, admittedly I'm a 3DFX junkie and the Voodoo5 6000 is definitely ONE of the holy grails for collectors. It took me years to find someone who was willing to let one go, as most folks (like myself) have a soft spot for this company that so drastically changed the world of PC gaming back in the day. I also acquired one of the only few known boxes out there - both didn't come cheap. My card is a 3700 Rev A, one of the later, most common versions out there. It runs just fine on my EPoX 8K3A+ motherboard with an AMD Barton socket 462 processor. It's got Hank Semenec's re-work as well. Here's a few Voodoo5 6000-related pictures from my collection to wet your whistle.

Not meant to be a troll here.. just sharing for the sake of sharing so others can appreciate these goodies and go back in time! ENJOY!
Even many of those pictures are rare in themselves! Does it seem almost like nobody wants to discuss how much they go for or cost? Is there any chance you could say how much it cost you?
 
erek said:
Even many of those pictures are rare in themselves! Does it seem almost like nobody wants to discuss how much they go for or cost? Is there any chance you could say how much it cost you?
I can tell you it was more than my mortgage payment. ;)
 
I'm not 100% certain but I believe there is an enthusiast in Spain that has done this.
 
Wow and I thought I was the only one who held onto old hardware. I still have my Voodoo 2 SLI rig and GeForce 2 Ultra only because they were so expensive back in the day I can't bring myself to get rid of them lol.
 
Good luck finding one erek !!!

Hope you come across one bro. That would be a frigging amazing collective item.

I currently have an AGP 5500 and I wouldn't part with that I don't think! A 6000 would be a nostalgic collectors dream come true! :p
 
Probably the only other unreleased holy grail item is the Aureal SQ3500.

Reading the excerpts, looks like 3dfx was plagued with bad management decisions. VSA-100 on 250 nm with SDR memory was baffling. NV10 (GeForce 256) was 220 nm and NV15 (GeForce 2)/R100 (original Radeon) was 180 nm. If they went with 180 nm, the V5-5500 would've actually competed against the GF2 quite well (based on clock scaling from GF256 to GF2). We're talking about upwards of 250 MHz core clock... could hit 1 gigapixel/sec on 2 chip solution.

And the decision to siphon off Rampage resources was just dumb. It's like just taping your leaks instead of getting a new hull. ATI doubled down on R100 (original Radeon) and R300 (Radeon 9700 pro) when things looked bleak and pulled through.

/rant over (and I was firmly in the Nvidia camp back then)
 
i was a 3dfx collector and had a fair collection of cards including a v5 6000, and a agp 4x v5 5500 (these cards were believed to be a manufacturing fluke, though they did function in a agp 4x environment, there was like a 1% performance increase.)
i sold it all off in 3 or 4 lots and the t-shirts went for about 50$ each, i had 4 boxes from various cards, the boxes with NO cards sold in a lot for 100$ (no v5 6000, they were all retail common boxes) the card lot that was v series, sold for 300$, the v5 6000 was a non-functional rare physical prototype used for layout design, sold for just under 1000$. the pre v series cards i had (only 2 or 3) went in a lot for around 150$

this was probably 10 years ago that i sold that stuff. the last time i was even curious and came across a v5 6000 from the common functional set of cards for sale, i want to say they were asking right around 2500$ for it and that was probably 6 years ago. i have tried to stay out of the 3dfx scene because the sentimental value was so high that i just start buying stuff again even though i have no collection display space and it ends up in boxes tucked in storage.

i had actually found a quantum3d set up and was about to purchase it when i decided i would sell off my collection instead. quantum3d used 3dfx chips for YEARS after 3dfx was sold off. they had rights to use them in a number of their products and had a stockpile of chips so they continued until they were out of vsa100 parts.
 
