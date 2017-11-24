WTB: Hercules 3D Prophet 4800 KYRO II SE

i was a 3dfx collector and had a fair collection of cards including a v5 6000, and a agp 4x v5 5500 (these cards were believed to be a manufacturing fluke, though they did function in a agp 4x environment, there was like a 1% performance increase.)

i sold it all off in 3 or 4 lots and the t-shirts went for about 50$ each, i had 4 boxes from various cards, the boxes with NO cards sold in a lot for 100$ (no v5 6000, they were all retail common boxes) the card lot that was v series, sold for 300$, the v5 6000 was a non-functional rare physical prototype used for layout design, sold for just under 1000$. the pre v series cards i had (only 2 or 3) went in a lot for around 150$



this was probably 10 years ago that i sold that stuff. the last time i was even curious and came across a v5 6000 from the common functional set of cards for sale, i want to say they were asking right around 2500$ for it and that was probably 6 years ago. i have tried to stay out of the 3dfx scene because the sentimental value was so high that i just start buying stuff again even though i have no collection display space and it ends up in boxes tucked in storage.



i had actually found a quantum3d set up and was about to purchase it when i decided i would sell off my collection instead. quantum3d used 3dfx chips for YEARS after 3dfx was sold off. they had rights to use them in a number of their products and had a stockpile of chips so they continued until they were out of vsa100 parts.