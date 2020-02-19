WTB: GTX 980 TI, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 TI, GTX 1080, GTX 1080TI

I'm looking for a GPU for my secondary rig. I've started using this system with my 4K TV, so I need some more GPU power.I'll consider the following GPUs. Approximate pricing is below. If you have good heatware I can send a "Friends and Family" payment in order to avoid fees.What I am looking to pay may seem "aggressive" in terms of pricing, but I have personally sold a GTX 1070 and a GTX 1080 at or around these price points recently. With "Big NAVI" and "RTX 3000" series just around the corner I feel these offers are fair. I'll consider Founder's Edition or partner blower cards at these prices, but if your card is a Zotac or PNY we can discuss pricing.I did not include any RTX or GTX 16XX cards in this list because I feel they carry an artificial premium because they are newer.Mining GPUs are okay, provided you took care of them.Depending on responses I'll keep this post open for a while and see what comes in. I'm only looking to buy one GPU at this time.My shipping zip code is 68136NVIDIA GTX 980 TI - $150 shippedNVIDIA GTX 1070 - $165 shippedNVIDIA GTX 1070 TI - $185 shippedNVIDIA GTX 1080 - $250 shippedNVIDIA GTX 1080 TI - $365 shipped