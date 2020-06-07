WTB GTX 970 or equivalent

ibex333
Gawd
Looking for slightly older, but powerful video card i nthe neighborhood of GTX 970.
Please, nothing recent, like GTX 1650 which is only compatible with PCI-E 2.0. I need PCI-E 1.0 compatible cards which will work with older core2duo motherboards.
1060 should be ok, GTX 980, rx 470, etc etc. Please no 1050Ti or rx460... too slow and weak these days.
