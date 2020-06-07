WTB GTX 970 or equivalent

ibex333

Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
978
Looking for slightly older, but powerful video card i nthe neighborhood of GTX 970.

Please, nothing recent, like GTX 1650 which is only compatible with PCI-E 2.0. I need PCI-E 1.0 compatible cards which will work with older core2duo motherboards.


1060 should be ok, GTX 980, rx 470, etc etc. Please no 1050Ti or rx460... too slow and weak these days.
 
Crosshairs

Administrator
Staff member
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
24,219
I have a Nvidia reference 970. Card only no box or anything else...Make an offer...
 
