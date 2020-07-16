WTB: GTX 1650 for prebuilt (no 6pin req)

Title says it - the quieter the card the more appealing, but price is king. Must be ~8" length or less and run only on PCIe power.
Let me know what you have, please provide exact model # so I can verify it will work, along with asking price shipped to 48150 (Detroit metro). I can buy one casually for $120 so just seeing if there is any room to do better.
Thanks!
Let me know what you have, please provide exact model # so I can verify it will work, along with asking price shipped to 48150 (Detroit metro). I can buy one casually for $120 so just seeing if there is any room to do better.
Thanks!