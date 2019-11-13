WTB: GTX 1080/1080Ti

Hey all!



Looking for a gpu:



GTX 1080 or 1080ti looking for a mid-sized card, not one of the extra long/thick coolered cards as it will go with this mATX build. Looking to spend about $300 on a 1080 and no more than $400 on a Ti if someone is willing to let one go for that price.



I have a laptop (Dell e5450 w/ 500GB Samsung 850EVO), BenQ 1080p project with very low hours, maybe a couple other things to offer in trade or partial trade for the GPUs as I look through my equipment at home.



Let me know what you have!