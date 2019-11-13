WTB: GTX 1080/1080Ti FS: Gaming Rig - $500

Hey all!
Looking for a gpu:
GTX 1080 or 1080ti looking for a mid-sized card, not one of the extra long/thick coolered cards as it will go with this mATX build. Looking to spend about $300 on a 1080 and no more than $400 on a Ti if someone is willing to let one go for that price.
I have a laptop (Dell e5450 w/ 500GB Samsung 850EVO), BenQ 1080p project with very low hours, maybe a couple other things to offer in trade or partial trade for the GPUs as I look through my equipment at home.
Let me know what you have!
Gaming Rig is for sale, specs are as follows:
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
ASRock AB350M Pro4
HyperX Fury 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2400MHz CL15
ASUS RX 580 4GB
512GB Toshiba XG6 M.2 NVME SSD
SeaSonic M12II 520w Bronze EVO
Fractal Designs Define C Mini
Fresh/Activated install Windows 10 Professional
Looking to get $500 shipped. Not looking to part out, only selling whole!
Looking for a gpu:
GTX 1080 or 1080ti looking for a mid-sized card, not one of the extra long/thick coolered cards as it will go with this mATX build. Looking to spend about $300 on a 1080 and no more than $400 on a Ti if someone is willing to let one go for that price.
I have a laptop (Dell e5450 w/ 500GB Samsung 850EVO), BenQ 1080p project with very low hours, maybe a couple other things to offer in trade or partial trade for the GPUs as I look through my equipment at home.
Let me know what you have!
Gaming Rig is for sale, specs are as follows:
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
ASRock AB350M Pro4
HyperX Fury 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2400MHz CL15
ASUS RX 580 4GB
512GB Toshiba XG6 M.2 NVME SSD
SeaSonic M12II 520w Bronze EVO
Fractal Designs Define C Mini
Fresh/Activated install Windows 10 Professional
Looking to get $500 shipped. Not looking to part out, only selling whole!
Last edited: