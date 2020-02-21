WTB: GTX 1060 or 1070

Hey guys,



I'm building a headless Moonlight server to park in a corner in my house for remote play on phones/tablets etc.



Looking for a capable Nvidia GPU for this project, my top picks are 1060/1070, but if you have another option within the price range, I'm happy to listen to offers.



Looking to spend between 80 and 180 depending on the offer.



Shipping is to Flagstaff, 86005.



Let me know what you have, thanks!



-James