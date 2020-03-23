[WTB] Graphics card x265 NVENC: Replacing 2 GTX550 TI's

kittmaster

I'm looking for some suggestions on replacing my GTX 550 Ti cards with something that will support x265 video encoding.

I don't really game any more so I don't need the SLI aspect, just one honker card to do GPU encoding is my end goal.

My two cards are PCI-Express 2.0 x16 interface and the motherboard is a P6X58D.

I have no plans to update the board/ram/cpu etc.

I really just need it for converting from x265 to x264 and prefer to offload to a GPU for rendering vs CPU.

So I'm asking to see if anyone has any hardware that would fit the bill and I hate using the word cheap, but cost effective is key here due to the age of the system.

I'm in 02864

Heatware is kittmaster.

Please advise and see if something makes sense.

Thanks,
Chris
 
kirbyrj

I have a GTX 1060 3GB I could probably do $80 shipped if you don't mind the Pascal encoder vs the Turing one.
 
kittmaster

kirbyrj said:
I have a GTX 1060 3GB I could probably do $80 shipped if you don't mind the Pascal encoder vs the Turing one.
I've been doing some reading, but not entirely sure, obviously the Turing is the latest greatest, but is there a true fundamental difference to be able to encode outside the B-Frame support that Turing offers?

I have been out of the loop for a while regarding performance based choices besides buy the latest and greatest.

Thanks for the quick response.

Chris
 
kirbyrj

kittmaster said:
I've been doing some reading, but not entirely sure, obviously the Turing is the latest greatest, but is there a true fundamental difference to be able to encode outside the B-Frame support that Turing offers?

I have been out of the loop for a while performance besides buy the latest and greatest.

Thanks for the quick response.

Chris
Honestly, I don't know. I was looking for an upgrade for my Plex box to do NVENC and looked at the 1650 Super and they were all $150. I figured I could stay with the 1060 3GB since it was a lot cheaper and I already had it, so I didn't research any further.
 
