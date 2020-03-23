[WTB] Graphics card x265 NVENC: Replacing 2 GTX550 TI's

I'm looking for some suggestions on replacing my GTX 550 Ti cards with something that will support x265 video encoding.



I don't really game any more so I don't need the SLI aspect, just one honker card to do GPU encoding is my end goal.



My two cards are PCI-Express 2.0 x16 interface and the motherboard is a P6X58D.



I have no plans to update the board/ram/cpu etc.



I really just need it for converting from x265 to x264 and prefer to offload to a GPU for rendering vs CPU.



So I'm asking to see if anyone has any hardware that would fit the bill and I hate using the word cheap, but cost effective is key here due to the age of the system.



I'm in 02864



Heatware is kittmaster.



Please advise and see if something makes sense.



Thanks,

Chris