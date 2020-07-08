WTB Graphics card 1070/2070 and up performance range

C

CleanSlate

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 28, 2003
Messages
5,132
Looking for a used/new graphics card.

Please no crazy OC/modded cards for long periods, factory OC/boosts are fine.

Prefer cards with factory water cooling kits that are self contained and auto clock boosts.

Examples would be like 1070 Ti or 2070 Super with auto clock boosts.

Cooling on it must be exceptional is my only requirement and preferably 8 gigs.

[H]eat is under Adam_underscore
 
