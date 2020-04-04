WTB: GPU upgrade $200 max, NVME drive

DonInKansas
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2007
- Messages
- 6,082
My budget ryzen build is almost complete. I've been planning to transplant my trusty GTX 970 into it, but I'm wondering if there's a great deal on an upgrade out there. I'm not desperate to buy, but won't turn down an excellent offer on an upgrade. $200 is my max for this.
Also considering an nvme drive for the build. Looking for a good deal on a 500- 1tb drive.
Also considering an nvme drive for the build. Looking for a good deal on a 500- 1tb drive.
Last edited: