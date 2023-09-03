WTB: GPU for around $110-125 - paypal

Building a system for my kid. Looking for the best GPU I can get for somewhere around $110. Will be paid via PayPal, shipping would be to 15207. Don't mind going up a few bucks for a boost in performance. Im not picky about AMD or Nvidia.

If nobody has anything I'll likely bite on the 1070 I see in another thread, but if 20 or 30 bucks gets me something better Im interested to see what's available.

Thanks!
 
