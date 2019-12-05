WTB GPU - Budget 50-90$

$70 for a 970 is crazy talk unless they have been mined to death. Those are still $100+ cardsHave a friend selling a pair of gtx 970s, $70 plus shipping each. Msi I think.
No mining. He got a free upgrade to a 2070 super to replace his sli setup and just wants them out of the house. You want one/both, let me know.
970s on ebay for 90 shipped regularly. So after shipping costs and fees maybe 70-75 to the seller?
Exactly what I was going to say, 970's are not $100+ cards anymore although they still game like it. The 970 has got to be the most bang for the buck budget card right now, and the 1070 is the most bang for the buck under $200.