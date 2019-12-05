WTB GPU - Budget 50-90$

Green or Red?I have a GTX 680 2gb that I never use. It's a decent 1080p card, same class as 1050ti. $70 shipped. It's a full length card though and requires PCI-E power (anything used for gaming will, so not a huge shock), things to keep in mind.Here's a head to head comparison to the 1050tiUltimately it comes down to what games you want to play, your resolution and performance expectations are. You can find plenty of 1080p performance under $100 in the used market. 1440p, not so much.If you like Red team, look for used 570's, same class more or less.