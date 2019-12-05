WTB GPU - Budget 50-90$

Green or Red?

I have a GTX 680 2gb that I never use. It's a decent 1080p card, same class as 1050ti. $70 shipped. It's a full length card though and requires PCI-E power (anything used for gaming will, so not a huge shock), things to keep in mind.

Here's a head to head comparison to the 1050ti

https://www.techspot.com/article/1588-geforce-gtx-680-revisit/

Ultimately it comes down to what games you want to play, your resolution and performance expectations are. You can find plenty of 1080p performance under $100 in the used market. 1440p, not so much.

If you like Red team, look for used 570's, same class more or less.
 
I got 70 shipped for a w7000. Will game like a 270x but has 4gb of vram. I'll also sell a s9000 (similar to a 280x with 6gb vram) for 70 but those need a fan mounted to them
 
Find a gtx 970, most bang for your buck under $90. I just sold mine recently for 85 shipped, they are a great card still ran most games fine on my 1440p monitor. Easily plays any game on 1080p, 98% of them completely maxxed out settings.
 
I have some hd7950's I'll do $50 shipped on.

Only issue with them is some of the stock fans died so I have 80 / 120mm fans attached now. Works more better anyways
 
Sapphire HD 7970 Dual X OCs to 1050ghz no problems. Solid card with good fans, very clean, fresh thermal paste.

$90 shipped
 
Burticus said:
$70 for a 970 is crazy talk unless they have been mined to death. Those are still $100+ cards
No mining. He got a free upgrade to a 2070 super to replace his sli setup and just wants them out of the house. You want one/both, let me know.

($70 ea plus shipping - assume $80-$85ish depending on where you are in the US. We are in MD).
 
Burticus said:
$70 for a 970 is crazy talk unless they have been mined to death. Those are still $100+ cards
970s on ebay for 90 shipped regularly. So after shipping costs and fees maybe 70-75 to the seller?

So deruberhanyok has the hookup as his buddies cards are not mined on as I assume the cheapest ones on eBay are.
 
TheHig said:
970s on ebay for 90 shipped regularly. So after shipping costs and fees maybe 70-75 to the seller?
Exactly what I was going to say, 970's are not $100+ cards anymore although they still game like it. The 970 has got to be the most bang for the buck budget card right now, and the 1070 is the most bang for the buck under $200.
 
