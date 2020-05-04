WTB: GeForce 980 Ti/1070 reference (blower), XBox One for Windows controller, 27" 2560x1440 IPS monitor

I'm looking to pick up a couple of things, hopefully the forums will deliver. First off I need to replace my aging HP LP2475w. I'd prefer 27" and IPS. Not picky about brand, but I do want an adjustable height/tilt stand built in like my existing monitor. Looking to spend $250 or less shipped. $300 will order me a new one I'd want so please keep that in mind.



Second, I am looking for either a 6GB 980 Ti or an 8GB 1070 reference/founders edition. I'd prefer to spend $180 or less - I'm not paying eBay prices.



Lastly, I need an XBox One controller with appropriate USB cable for plugging into a PC.



Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, all positive heat. Shipping is to 49008 and I will be paying with PayPal.



Please PM with what you have, thanks!