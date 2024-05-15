WTB GeForce 2080 Ti and at least 32GB of DDR4 for my aging gaming desktop.

I want to get the fastest Nvidia PCI Express 3.0 video card so that I can get some more good years out of beloved desktop listed in my signature.
I saw some 2080 Supers in this forum section (some are sold already) but I really like to get the Ti version.
It is older than the Super, but it has superior specifications.

I just realized that I can increase my DDR4 from 16GB to a maximum of 64GB.
Does anyone have a 32GB or 64GB kit for sale that can run at or near 3,000MHz? I will search through the forum right now for this.

I have been a member of this forum for 20 years, but I don't think I have bought or sold here yet.
This is my ebay account.
I own and run Cryogenic Comics near Baltimore so I am not someone that can scam you and just disappear.
 
I don't have any good leads on the GPU you are looking for, but you expressed your desire to max out your existing system, and I noticed you are running an X99-based system. I have several X99 systems that all started out life with 5820K CPUs. I've upgraded them all to using Xeon E5-1660 v3 CPUs. It's an insane bargain for these aging platforms. A Xeon E5-1660 v3 is absolutely identical to an 8-core i7-5960X Extreme Edition, including the unlocked multiplier! And you can usually find them now for only $20-25! Example: https://www.ebay.com/itm/226026607561

I have one running in my backup computer and was able to clock it all the way up to 4.7Ghz, even better than the 4.5Ghz that I ran my 5820K at.

Final note - the X99 platform uses quad-channel memory, so make sure to upgrade your RAM 4-sticks at a time, not 2 sticks at a time :)
 
GotNoRice said:
Final note - the X99 platform uses quad-channel memory, so make sure to upgrade your RAM 4-sticks at a time, not 2 sticks at a time :)
I was just looking into that! So if I get rid of my current 16GB (4x 4GB) kit and I want to get 64GB, does that mean I need to get four 16GB sticks?
Sorry if that's a dumb question, I've been out of the hardware game for a while.

I will consider the CPU upgrade you mentioned btw...
 
mentok1982 said:
I was just looking into that! So if I get rid of my current 16GB (4x 4GB) kit and I want to get 64GB, does that mean I need to get four 16GB sticks?
4 matching sticks would be the best way to go. You could use 2 sticks, but it would drop down to only running in dual-channel and you would lose out on one of the biggest benefits of the X99 platform (quad-channel memory). Your motherboard has 8 slots though, so you don't necessarily need to get rid of the 4x4GB at all unless they prove to be incompatible with the modules that you are trying to add. If you kept the 4x4GB in there and added 2 extra sticks, it would run in quad channel for the first 16GB, and then drop down to dual channel after that.

Note that the 5930k may have a max of 64GB (I'd be surprised if it doesn't actually support more), but the Xeon has a maximum of 768GB! Another reason to do the CPU upgrade perhaps. You could leave the 4x4GB in there, and add 4x16GB for 80GB as long as the two sets of RAM had compatible specifications.
 
GotNoRice said:
4 matching sticks would be the best way to go. You could use 2 sticks, but it would drop down to only running in dual-channel and you would lose out on one of the biggest benefits of the X99 platform (quad-channel memory). Your motherboard has 8 slots though, so you don't necessarily need to get rid of the 4x4GB at all unless they prove to be incompatible with the modules that you are trying to add. If you kept the 4x4GB in there and added 2 extra sticks, it would run in quad channel for the first 16GB, and then drop down to dual channel after that.

Note that the 5930k may have a max of 64GB (I'd be surprised if it doesn't actually support more), but the Xeon has a maximum of 768GB! Another reason to do the CPU upgrade perhaps. You could leave the 4x4GB in there, and add 4x16GB for 80GB as long as the two sets of RAM had compatible specifications.
I think the motherboard has a limit of 64GB. I never checked the CPU's RAM limit.
Motherboard specs:
"Eight DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 64 GB Up to Quad Channel, 2133-3200 MHz"
 
