WTB: Geforce 1080 Ti or Titan X (Pascal)

Question, why do you prefer a used 1080TI over a new 2070S? Been contemplating these cards myself.

I am not interested in RTX of the 2070S and the additional memory of the 1080 Ti becomes useful for HD texture mods/graphics settingsThanks for the members providing options but I narrowed it down to the following brands/modelsMSI: Gaming X, Gaming Z, LightningAsus: ROG Strix models, Poseidon, MatrixEVGA: FTW 3, KingpinGalax: HOF editionNvidia: Founders Edition, Titan X (Pascal)