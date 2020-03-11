WTB - Gaming Laptop

I am in the market for a gaming laptop - I have one in mind that is a refurb for 1200 - slim, 1070 and gsync screen.
This is what I am looking to get
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS-US74 15.6" Gaming Laptop Computer Refurbished - BlackIntel Core i7-8750H Processor 2.2GHz; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5; 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM; 1TB FireCuda Hybrid Drive+256 SSD right now 1129.
Anyone selling anything close to that?
