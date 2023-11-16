WTB: gaming laptop or PC

n0ob3r
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2020
- Messages
- 194
Hello All,
Looking to see what is available for gaming laptops / PCs. Looking for 3070 RTX and above for GPU. Processor 10th generation intel or equivalent. I can build my own Pc, so not concerned about buying combos that are not in a case.
Price cap: $1300 shipped
My location: United States Midwest.
