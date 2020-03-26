WTB Fusion ioScale PCI-E SSD

I missed out out on the fun on eBay a few weeks ago! Now can't find a decent price.


Im looking for one of the 3.2TB SSDs
Or a smaller capacity for cheap, <800GB.

At most I'm looking to spend $180ish and willing to negotiate.

I know some of you scored them for under $200 a few weeks ago.

Shipping to the US - 96706

Heatware is in my signature under the same username, and you can find me on OCN as well!
 
