WTB Full Size ATX case $125.00 shipped.

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,885
I couldn't find the case below so I am trying for a good used case. I care about functionality and completeness, I can deal with worn paint. Some people would complain about a small scratch, I won't complain unless there is actual body damage or missing pieces.

I will consider any Full Size case as long as it has decent air flow and cable handling.

Be prepared, a full size case will probably set you back $50.00 in shipping. Zip 04488.

Really wanted one of the Thermaltake but just ordered all the parts for a new AMD build and don't like cramming into a smaller case.
 

