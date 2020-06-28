WTB Full Size ATX case $125.00 shipped.

I couldn't find the case below so I am trying for a good used case. I care about functionality and completeness, I can deal with worn paint. Some people would complain about a small scratch, I won't complain unless there is actual body damage or missing pieces.



I will consider any Full Size case as long as it has decent air flow and cable handling.



Be prepared, a full size case will probably set you back $50.00 in shipping. Zip 04488.



Really wanted one of the Thermaltake but just ordered all the parts for a new AMD build and don't like cramming into a smaller case.