WTB: Full-ATX AM4 Motherboard

I have a friends son who has an older "gaming" PC that has a dead B450 Motherboard and we are looking for a B450,B550,X570 or X570S motherboard to replace the dead one
Needs to have built in BT/WiFi or a slot for one and the M.2 SSD slot (which I'm sure they all have at least one now?) Also 4 ram slots would be nice
Specs for anyone interested: That is why I said "Gaming PC" LoL Older specs I know but all he needs is a new motherboard and he will be back to gaming
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X (Old I know)
GTX 1060 (Yes also old but all he plays is Fortnight)
32GB of DDR IV
650W Corsair PSU
1TB M.2 SSD
Looking to spend around $130 Max
Thank You in advance as I know someone on this forum will hook us up soon with their "old" board after they upgraded to something newer!
Edit: Payment is VIA PayPal Goods and service and I'll pay the extra fees for that, shipping zip is 06611
