WTB: Full-ATX AM4 Motherboard

I have a friends son who has an older "gaming" PC that has a dead B450 Motherboard and we are looking for a B450,B550,X570 or X570S motherboard to replace the dead oneNeeds to have built in BT/WiFi or a slot for one and the M.2 SSD slot (which I'm sure they all have at least one now?) Also 4 ram slots would be niceSpecs for anyone interested: That is why I said "Gaming PC" LoL Older specs I knowbut all he needs is a new motherboard and he will be back to gamingAMD Ryzen 7 1700X (Old I know)GTX 1060 (Yes also old but all he plays is Fortnight)32GB of DDR IV650W Corsair PSU1TB M.2 SSDLooking to spend around $130 MaxThank You in advance as I know someone on this forum will hook us up soon with their "old" board after they upgraded to something newer!Edit: Payment is VIA PayPal Goods and service and I'll pay the extra fees for that, shipping zip is 06611