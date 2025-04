WTB: Fastest CPU and cooler for Dell T30, RAM as well. Or a loaded 1/2 depth rack to replace it with.

To your own point, its old AF, IMO for the cost of upgrading the components you might be able get a newer generation option thats has the specs you want and better meets your needs.That said what CPU, ram, and cooler do you have currently?The T30 is an entry level system so its significantly limited on the upgrade options officially Dell's documentation notates E3-1225, G4400, and i3-6100 as the compatible processorsI have seen some notations that a i7-6700k could work , which would be alot cheaper and run non-ecc ram (I would recommend a 6700 non-k as its a 65w tdp instead of 91w).The E3-1280 v5 uses same 80W TDP and should work unofficially (but may tax the VRAM on the mobo) ~ and should still work with the stock cooler but would require you to use pricier ECC udimm ram.This guy put a E3-1275 v5 (as well as a new PSU and GPU) in his: https://www.reddit.com/r/homelab/comments/g6udhy/dell_t30_upgrade_xeon_e31275_v5_rtx_2060_650w/ Are you upgrading the PSU in it? The 290w bronze psu may limit your options if not. (can't really recommend this either as you'd have to use a adapter cable)