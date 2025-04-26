  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Fastest CPU and cooler for Dell T30, RAM as well. Or a loaded 1/2 depth rack to replace it with.

A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
2FA
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
9,932
Looking for the fastest CPU with iGPU that will work in my old T30. Will need a cooler for it as well. I'll also take as much RAM as it can use.

I've had a hard time finding other options for it outside what Dell published, but I know they are available.

It's just used for data backup at the house, but the 2c no HTT Pentium that is in it barely boots the OS at this point.
Not looking to spend much, its old AF at this point.

Also would be interested in a 1/2 depth rack server that doesn't need rails.
 
To your own point, its old AF, IMO for the cost of upgrading the components you might be able get a newer generation option thats has the specs you want and better meets your needs.
That said what CPU, ram, and cooler do you have currently?


The T30 is an entry level system so its significantly limited on the upgrade options officially Dell's documentation notates E3-1225, G4400, and i3-6100 as the compatible processors
I have seen some notations that a i7-6700k could work, which would be alot cheaper and run non-ecc ram (I would recommend a 6700 non-k as its a 65w tdp instead of 91w).

The E3-1280 v5 uses same 80W TDP and should work unofficially (but may tax the VRAM on the mobo) ~ and should still work with the stock cooler but would require you to use pricier ECC udimm ram.
This guy put a E3-1275 v5 (as well as a new PSU and GPU) in his: https://www.reddit.com/r/homelab/comments/g6udhy/dell_t30_upgrade_xeon_e31275_v5_rtx_2060_650w/

Are you upgrading the PSU in it? The 290w bronze psu may limit your options if not. (can't really recommend this either as you'd have to use a adapter cable)
 
