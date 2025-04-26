WTB: Fastest CPU and cooler for Dell T30, RAM as well. Or a loaded 1/2 depth rack to replace it with.

Looking for the fastest CPU with iGPU that will work in my old T30. Will need a cooler for it as well. I'll also take as much RAM as it can use.
I've had a hard time finding other options for it outside what Dell published, but I know they are available.
It's just used for data backup at the house, but the 2c no HTT Pentium that is in it barely boots the OS at this point.
Not looking to spend much, its old AF at this point.
Also would be interested in a 1/2 depth rack server that doesn't need rails.
