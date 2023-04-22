WTB Faster AM4 CPU

I'm not much of a gamer, so single thread / core performance is of most interest. I figured you guys upgrading to AM5 might be willing to let go a good performing AM4 CPU.

My current main use PC has a Ryzen 9 AM4 5900X and the occasional use / server a Ryzen 5 5600X, so I'd like to upgrade my CPU and pass it down. They use the same MB.

Let me know what you have shipped to NJ 07871 - cooler not required.

I have heat somewhere.