WTB: Entry Quadro P / Radeon WX. Lian Li PC-Q08, Q18 or Q50. x470, b450, z390 ITX

C

commissioneranthony

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 2, 2008
Messages
1,120
-Entry level Quadro P / Radeon WX. I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:
  • quadro p400, p600, p620, p1000
  • radeon pro wx2100, wx3100, wx3200, wx4100
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)
-ITX case: looking for a Lian Li PC-Q08, PC-Q18 or PC-Q50
-ITX motherboard: z390 or x470 / b450
-SFX PSU

Methods of Payment:
Paypal.

Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
 
