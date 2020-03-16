WTB EKWB old thicker dual post Anticyclone short and possibly long if you have one

Zip is 76010 for shipping and localI'm looking for at least a short and possibly a long version for the next time I drain EDGE and can change it from the short version with having a 250ml RGB res. Both have to be the older style with separate mounting posts not the thin one that spans the bottom of the anticyclone. Why EK started making different ones that aren't compatible with all their pump tops is beyond me. I'll post a picture below of the differences showing that I need the style on the right.Hell I have a long version on the left that's never been used I can trade if you need it. It was completely impossible for me to use it in edge when the pump top opening is too thick for it.