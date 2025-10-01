WTB: EK-XTOP Revo Dual D5 (pump top only)

Hey,



If anyone has one of these sitting around in their water cooling spare parts bin, I'd like to buy it.



I know it's not popular to buy EKWB stuff anymore, but I already have one, and a couple of EK branded D5 pumps, so I figured it would be nice to get a second dual pump top and make it a matching pair.



Let me know what you have, the condition and how much you want for it!



I'm thinking ~$50 is fair if it is used. If unused I'd happily pay more, though honestly I don't know what price to suggest. If you have one and want to get rid of it, lets talk and see where we wind up!