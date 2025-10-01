  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: EK-XTOP Revo Dual D5 (pump top only)

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Hey,

If anyone has one of these sitting around in their water cooling spare parts bin, I'd like to buy it.

I know it's not popular to buy EKWB stuff anymore, but I already have one, and a couple of EK branded D5 pumps, so I figured it would be nice to get a second dual pump top and make it a matching pair.

Let me know what you have, the condition and how much you want for it!

I'm thinking ~$50 is fair if it is used. If unused I'd happily pay more, though honestly I don't know what price to suggest. If you have one and want to get rid of it, lets talk and see where we wind up!
 
