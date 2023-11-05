WTB: Desktop system for around $400 shipped

Looking for a system for a family member, and I don't have time/energy to piece one together and build it myself. Currently they use an ancient Dell with a 4th gen i3 if I recall correctly. So massive room for improvements in all areas.



Looking around, I find prebuilt systems for around $400 shipped that have adequate specs - Ryzen 5700G for example which is drastically better than their current CPU. But I'm not sure about reliability on those Dell or HP or Lenovo systems so wondering if anyone has something better. Ideally a regular build using standard components that could be upgraded down the line, versus proprietary prebuilt stuff.



Discrete GPU (something in the 1660 or 1060 range?) would be beneficial but not required, especially when using a Ryzen with decent APU. Looking to spend around $400 shipped to Bay Area CA. Let me know what you've got!