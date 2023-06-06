WTB: Dell precision 7540 / 7550 / 7560 Laptop

commissioneranthony

Jul 2, 2008
1,211
Looking for a dell precision 7540 / 7550 / 7560 laptop

I have a precision 7540 and the display is 200nit. Its completely useless outside.

precision:
7540 with 9980HK

7750 with 10875H or 10885H+

7560 with 11800H+

Let me know of you guys have anything. Thanks!
 
