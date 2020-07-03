[WTB] Dell 2007FP LCD (NOT WFP)

Looking for a dell 2007FPb (the 4:3 aspect ratio 1600x1200 version, NOT 16:10) in decent condition.. building a little homebrew arcade cabinet and specifically want this monitor for it.



Have already bought 2 from ebay and both sellers ended up sending me the 2007WFP... There is yet another seller that just listed hundreds of them but thought I'd see if anybody here would have one they can confirm is the correct monitor..



Let me know what you have and the model number / revision (early ones are VA, later are IPS --- much prefer IPS but either is ok price dependent)...



Give me a price shipped please (NC 28562)