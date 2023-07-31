WTB: Decent Rocket Lake combo

Halon
Gawd
Ahoy there. I am looking for a Rocket Lake motherboard/CPU combo. What I am hoping for:
- ATX preferred, microATX could also be fine
- 11600K is ideal, but an 11400(F) might also do the job. Will consider an 11700K.
- four DIMM slots
- passable VRM for running stock, I won’t be overclocking
- good working order - no busted USB headers or Mad Max-lookin’ hardware shenanigans
Let me know what you have. I’ve got Heat under FreonTrip. Thank you.
