  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB DDR5 server RAM 64 GB sticks.

Status
Not open for further replies.
B

Binar

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
1,143
This is what I need :

MTC40F2046S1RC48BA1R OR MTC40F2046S1RC48BA1T OR MTC40F2046S1RC48BA1 OR KSM48R40BD4TMM-64HMR OR

KTMDR5M8F-MAB1 OR MTC40F2046S1RC48BR

I need 8 identical sticks of either of the above

Paying PP G&S or cash if in AZ
DM
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top