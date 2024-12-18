  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: DDR5 2x16gb NON-RGB, or trade my 64gb kit for your 32gb kit; FS: EVGA 1600w P+ PSU, Gigabyte B450M board

S

slavie

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 2, 2012
Messages
233
Hello,

Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie

WTB/WTTF:
Looking for a 2x16gb NON-RGB kit. 6000/6400, CL30-36. Anyone got a MC combo Flare X5 6000 they want to move?
I've for an open box Flare X5 2x32GB 6000 CL30 kit FT (or else I'm returning it). Didn't realize 4x32gb is not so easy to get working on AM5, sticking to just 2x32 :(


EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU, BNIB, seale - $300 shipped (MSRP $449)
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi V2 motherboard w/ I/O shield, WiFi antenna. Upgraded to latest BIOS. $50 + S&H
WD Red 1x 2TB ($30) and 3x 4TB ($45 ea) bare drives.

Pics attached and incoming

60 Day Warranty
Securely packaged

Thank You!

14TB / WD140EDGZ-11B1PA0, 7200rpm, 5 remaining: $OLD
WD EasyStore or bare drives (will shuck them for you). Used for 3 years, about 24k-27k hours on them. 0 reallocated sectors, formatted, no issues. Over 50 drives already sold, not a single issue. 60 Day Warranty.​
Come with USB cable and power adapter, or as bare drive in anti-static bag.​
These are standard drives, not DataCenter ones. Will plug into regular SATA connector in any consumer setup. Multiple successful forum sales for use in home NAS setups (JONSBO N5, for example). No need to tape off any pins, no BS.​
 

Attachments

  • DSC_3453.JPG
    DSC_3453.JPG
    239.9 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_3480.JPG
    DSC_3480.JPG
    344.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump. Fanatec CSW sold elsewhere, getting ready to list most of this on eBay at eBay prices if no interest here. Thanks!
 
I would've loved to buy the Pixel 5 128GB, but I'm looking for an Android that has an FM Radio on it.

Bump for you.
 
Let me know if you still have the Quest 2 and want to figure something out.

Bump for you.
 
19 drives already sold here. Get yours now! :)
Added 12 and 18TB options.
 
12tb drives all gone. Get yourself some 14tb drives before they're gone, too!
 
I have a 2700 (non x) I could trade for a power supply or 5700g,
Can you use any other hardware to make it a cash less deal?
 
DPOSCORP said:
I have a 2700 (non x) I could trade for a power supply or 5700g,
Can you use any other hardware to make it a cash less deal?
Click to expand...
For trades, I may be interested in AM5 stuff, 8-port 2.5g switch. PM any offers. Thanks!
 
Bump for seller. Drives arrived in like new condition. Hoping to buy more before he sells out!
 
Updated. HDDs are going well on eBay, will probably be gone in 2 weeks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top