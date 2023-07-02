WTB: DDR4 / B550, X570 Combo, other parts

kyvhy66

Joined
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
420
Looking to replace my ancient 1st gen i5. Fairly tight budget but negotiable.

On the off chance you have what's listed below locally or if you have individual parts, I’m interested. Cases local only. Local is 11901, no NYC area please.

MB: B550/X570 - B550 Aorus Pro or X570 Aorus Elite/Pro, TUF X570-PRO, but open to others. Ideally something with internal Type-C header
GPU: 6800 XT or equivalent
RAM: 32GB (2x16 or 4x8, prefer it to be Dual Rank) - 3600 CL18 or better
SSD: 2TB Gen4 NVME preferred but flexible
Case: Lancool 216 or comparable


Payment is Paypal or cash if local. Heatware
 
Do you have a approx budget? What the method of payment? I think I close to everything, even have the Monitor and a box to ship it in.
LMK.
 
I don't know if this is coincidental, but I have pretty much the components you want, except no m.2 drive and my TUF Plus WIFI only, not Pro.

I have the case you specified as well. The thing is, though, the case may be a little expensive to ship. But if you want the combo, I can let it go. Price can be negotiable. LMK.
 
JCNiest5 said:
I don't know if this is coincidental, but I have pretty much the components you want, except no m.2 drive and my TUF Plus WIFI only, not Pro.

I have the case you specified as well. The thing is, though, the case may be a little expensive to ship. But if you want the combo, I can let it go. Price can be negotiable. LMK.
pm
 
Got a brand new and sealed:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
64GB (2pk of 2x16GB) G.Skill FlareX5 DDR5-6000 CL30

It's been sitting around and I lost interested in it.

$450 shipped
 
