WTB: DDR4 16gb modules of non-registered, unbuffered ECC RAM

Gents,
Looking to buy some ECC RAM for an x399 1950x/Auros Gaming 7 setup. Specifically looking for 16gb modules of UDIMM ECC non-registered, unbuffered RAM.
Speed is not that critical; I won't be overclocking it. Price is the main consideration.
If anyone has recommendations on sources for such RAM, please PM me. Otherwise, please PM what you have.
Heat under Joust.
Looking to buy some ECC RAM for an x399 1950x/Auros Gaming 7 setup. Specifically looking for 16gb modules of UDIMM ECC non-registered, unbuffered RAM.
Speed is not that critical; I won't be overclocking it. Price is the main consideration.
If anyone has recommendations on sources for such RAM, please PM me. Otherwise, please PM what you have.
Heat under Joust.