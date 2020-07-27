WTB: DDR3 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory

I need two sticks of DDR3 PC3-12800S I need one 8GB (single 8GB stick as the PC only has one slot) and one 4GB (again one single 4GB stick) I am planning to pull the existing 4GB stick out to upgrade another PC to 8GB (so I would have 2 x 4GB in that one and put the single 8GB where there was once a 4GB one)

PM me a price both need to be shipped to 06611. I would prefer both to be from a single seller but not a necessity. I also don't care brand but it has to work and be at least PC3-12800S



Thanks!