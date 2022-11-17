wtb DDR3 2x8 or 2x16 low profile

Anyone got some old DDR3 ram sitting around?Looking to update my PC a bit since last was done around BF4 release. Not looking to do a full refresh just yet. Haven't really been using the desktop until lately. Have to use my 55" 4k as my monitor due to lack of a proper setup space. Don't find sitting at the table very comfortable these days and just prefer to use a controller and lean back in the chair. I'm old with a bad back.Have an old Asrock Extreme4 Z87 board that looks like it can use up to 32GB. I'm sitting at 8GB now and looking for 16 at least. Cheapest upgrade I can give it right now other than upgrading my GTX 950.Ram needs to be low profile IIRC due to the cooler being in the way. Prefer 2x8 or 2x16 for simplicity.