WTB: DDR2 2x4GB Laptop Memory - And it's gotta be cheap!

Aegir
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 119
PC2-6400S preferred, but PC2-5300S is fine too.
I'm looking to spend less than $25, so it's fine to scoff.
It's old RAM for an old laptop of mine, so I'm not about to go crawling to Micron and spend $100 on this.
So lemme know if you have any. Thanks.
I'm looking to spend less than $25, so it's fine to scoff.
It's old RAM for an old laptop of mine, so I'm not about to go crawling to Micron and spend $100 on this.
So lemme know if you have any. Thanks.