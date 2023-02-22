WTB: CPU/MOBO/RAM Combo, GPU, PSU and more

Volkswagen
Moderator
Staff member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,847
Before I spend money elsewhere I wanted to see if I can spend it here on [H]ardForum.
Looking to do an gaming build and need the following
Intel based combo (cpu, mobo and ram)- prefer an I7 (7700K would be the oldest I would be willing to buy) but will consider an I5 as well, mobo that supports overclocking and at least 16 GB DDR4 Ram.
RTX 3060/3070 Type of Video Card
Could use an PSU as well- need something name brand stable and enough to power an RTX 3060/70 with the I7 CPU.
I am good on storage unless you have something to sweeten things up with I might consider it.
I need an HSF as well- if anyone has an 240/280 or 360mm aio otherwise I will just grab an Thermalright HSF of amazon.
Case I assume will prob be best to purchase new due to shipping costs.
Would be awesome to have the parts by this weekend- shipping is to NY 13760.
Would consider a full system as well if price is right.
Will pay via PP - HEAT https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
