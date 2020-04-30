WTB couple of/few phones

Want to buy few good, cheap, unlocked phones. Both my mom and dad broke their phones within 3 days of each other so I need to get them new ones. Haven't been here in a while, but though might as well give it a try. Tried to search the forum, may be I overlooked or missed something.



I'm on a budget feel free to let me know if any of you're getting rid of anything.



Here's the list of possible make/models. I may buy 2 or 3 phones



Samsung A50 or something better

Pixel 3a or 2

iPhone SE or something around there



I've not bought a phone even for myself in past 5 years, so I'm bit out of touch. Willing to trade 1+1 in working condition (I've 2 of those that I'm still using as my back up) if anyone is trying to collect them.



Shipping to SF, CA (I can locally pick it up as well) or Houston (Can set up a pick up) and if so I can pay you cash/venmo. I know it's not the best time for in person transaction, but I'm ok if you're.