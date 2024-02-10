WTB: Core i7-7700K or Core i7-7700

As title says, I would like to buy a Core i7-7700K or Core i7-7700. Would also consider a 7700T



If you are looking for something in trade, I'd also be willing to dig through my "pile-o-stuff" (mix of consumer/server/enterprise stuff) and see if I can find something that interests you.



Plan is to drop it into a spare motherboard and build a low end game capable machine from spare parts I have kicking around to give away to someone who needs a machine. It won't be stellar on modern titles, but it will be WAY better than what they have today.



If you have one of these older quad cores in your CPU collection collecting dust, and are willing to part with it for a reasonable price, I'll take it off your hands. My budget is not huge, but I am willing to pay fair market value.



Please let me know what you got!



--Z