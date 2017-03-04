WTB Core i7-6700T ... FS brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (12th generation; 2022)

the_servicer
the_servicer
32 GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
90 shipped or best offer (price cut from 95)
The box was never opened. Amazon does not ship these in shrink wrap, apparently.
Stored since 2023 in a smoke-free house. Originally purchased during a promotion as a "gift" to myself in case I decided to sell it. "Gift" means it should be ready for any Amazon account and not tied to my account.
I want the following
- Core i7-6700T processor
- maybe a desktop Wi-Fi card
Zelle is preferred. Other payment methods are possible (and possibly faster). Prices include shipping within USA. Please have HeatWare.
